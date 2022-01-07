Menu
Rex Howard Bedell
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Rex Howard Bedell

November 10, 1936 - January 4, 2022

Graveside service for Rex Bedell, 85, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Brother Jeremy Sanders will officiate.

Mr. Bedell, who passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born November 10, 1936, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, January 7, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

He leaves to cherish his memory: five children, Diane Ellis, Brenda Bedell, Kimberly Bedell, Rex T. Bedell all of Opelika, AL and Tony (Mary) Bedell of Salem, AL; five grandchildren, Brittany Bedell, Kimberly Bedell, Whitney Bedell, Lamanski Flakes and Lavontae Bedell; five sisters, Annie Bedell (devoted), Debra (Ron) Oliver, Rosann (Arthur L.) Jones, Shirley Drake all of Opelika, AL and Mary Coleman of Staten Island, NY; one brother, Eugene Bedell of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Ruth Bedell of Opelika, AL, Thelma Collins of Columbus, GA and Ruby Ogletree of Opelika, AL; three brothers-in-law, Jessie (Deloris) Ogletree of Columbus, GA, Lorenza Ray of Waverly, AL and Jessie Scott of Queens, NY; god-daughter, Jessie Lorraine Johnson of Panama City, FL; two devoted nephews, John (Nadine) Filmore of Auburn, AL and Elmarco Bedell of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I will y'all with all my heart I will keep the family in my prayers amen amen thank..
Angela Bulger
January 7, 2022
