Rex T. ScottNovember 23, 1953 - September 29, 2021A memorial service for Rex T. Scott of Opelika will be held on Sunday, October 03, 2021 starting at 3:00 PM at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Chaplin Grady Dubose will be officiating. Visitation for Mr. Scott will be held on Sunday prior to the memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM. Mr. Scott, who died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center was born on November 23, 1953 in Benevola, AL.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry W. Scott and Alice Bigham (Big Mama); his brothers Jerry W. Scott, Roy "Bud" Scott, and Emmet Ray Scott.He is survived by his girlfriend, Janice Dubose; son, Jonathan R. Scott; daughter, Christy Eblin; grandchildren: Brian Scott, Crystal Hamby, Pebbles Rice, Brandon Scott, Caleb Liles; Sister-in-laws: Dorothy Scott and Paulette Scott, and 12 great-grandchildren.Please send any flowers to Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.