Richard Louis Chandler
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Mr. Richard Louis Chandler

December 27, 1935 - October 1, 2020

Richard Louis Chandler was born to (late) Otis and Pinkie (Harris) Chandler in Society Hill, AL. He grew up in Auburn and attended Mt. Moriah Elementary School and Lee County Training School for junior and high school.

He attended Alabama A&M University where he met and married his college sweetheart (late) Mary Elizabeth James. Their union produced 4 children, Vanessa, Carl, Cassandra and Shreece.

He leaves to mourn his passing: his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brothers James (Daisy) Chandler and Douglas (Felecia) Chandler, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 6, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
