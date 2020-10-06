Mr. Richard Louis ChandlerDecember 27, 1935 - October 1, 2020Richard Louis Chandler was born to (late) Otis and Pinkie (Harris) Chandler in Society Hill, AL. He grew up in Auburn and attended Mt. Moriah Elementary School and Lee County Training School for junior and high school.He attended Alabama A&M University where he met and married his college sweetheart (late) Mary Elizabeth James. Their union produced 4 children, Vanessa, Carl, Cassandra and Shreece.He leaves to mourn his passing: his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brothers James (Daisy) Chandler and Douglas (Felecia) Chandler, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.