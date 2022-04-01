Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert T. Bennett
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 2 2022
5:00p.m.
Zoom
Send Flowers
Robert T. Bennett

February 7, 1949 - March 22, 2022

Memorial service for Robert Bennett, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, via Zoom ID: 83801666389, Passcode: 678130, Brother Femi Ajayi will officiate.

Mr. Bennett, who passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born February 7, 1949 in Lee County, Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Christine Bennett of Opelika, AL; two children, Pamela Drake of Auburn, AL and Jarrod Bennett of Pensacola, FL; one brother; Patrick (Mildred) Bennett of Loachapoka, AL; two step-children, Cedric (Tania) Robinson, Sr. of Dadeville, AL and Morrell Tolbert of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Thomas (Anita) Robinson of Atlanta, GA and Pleas Robinson of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Maxine Ross of Lanett, AL, Ethel (Donald) Woodford of Valrico, FL and Dorothy (Jimmy) Allen of Opelika, AL; three special cousins, Annie Bennett Thomas, Barbara Bennett Bryant and Lue Eva Bennett Sanford all of Columbus, OH; best friend, James "Buck" Buchanon; five step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Zoom
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.