Robert T. Bennett
February 7, 1949 - March 22, 2022
Memorial service for Robert Bennett, 73, of Opelika, AL, will be at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, via Zoom ID: 83801666389, Passcode: 678130, Brother Femi Ajayi will officiate.
Mr. Bennett, who passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born February 7, 1949 in Lee County, Alabama.
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Christine Bennett of Opelika, AL; two children, Pamela Drake of Auburn, AL and Jarrod Bennett of Pensacola, FL; one brother; Patrick (Mildred) Bennett of Loachapoka, AL; two step-children, Cedric (Tania) Robinson, Sr. of Dadeville, AL and Morrell Tolbert of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Thomas (Anita) Robinson of Atlanta, GA and Pleas Robinson of Opelika, AL; three sisters-in-law, Maxine Ross of Lanett, AL, Ethel (Donald) Woodford of Valrico, FL and Dorothy (Jimmy) Allen of Opelika, AL; three special cousins, Annie Bennett Thomas, Barbara Bennett Bryant and Lue Eva Bennett Sanford all of Columbus, OH; best friend, James "Buck" Buchanon; five step-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
