Robert Brock
February 22, 1952 - September 11, 2021
Graveside service for Mr. Robert Brock, 69, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Westview Cemetery, 700 Westview Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, Pastor James Gibson will officiate.
Mr. Brock, who passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama, was born February 22, 1952 in Macon County, Alabama
Public viewing will be Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Delores Brock of Opelika, AL; five children, Danny (Felicia) Brock of Lafayette, AL, Ashley Drake, Jasmine Drake (Nicholas Nettles) both of Opelika, AL, Marco (Marquietta) Drake and April Drake both of Auburn, AL; one daughter-in-law, Tremetris Jones Drake of Opelika, AL; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one sister, Ethel Brock of Auburn, AL; two brothers, Bobby (Lilly) Brock of Auburn, AL and Jimmy (Helen) Brock of Alexander City, AL; three aunts, Princella Owens, Angelia Moore both of Auburn, AL and Lula Wright of Atlanta, GA; three sisters-in-law, Merita Drake of Loachapoka, AL, Cassandra Drake of Opelika, AL and Lisa (Chris) Johnson of Atlanta, GA; four brothers-in-law, Larry Drake of Phoenix, AZ, Harry (Debra) Drake of Melbourne, FL, Ronnie Drake of Auburn, AL and Kim Drake of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Jerome Echols of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 17, 2021.