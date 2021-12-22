Menu
Robert Brown Jr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Robert Brown, Jr.

September 18, 1952 - December 17, 2021

Graveside service for Mr. Robert Brown, Jr., 69, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Dr. Bernard Harris will officiate.

Mr. Brown, who passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Kindred Hospice in Columbus, GA, was born September 18, 1952 in Richmond, Georgia.

Public viewing will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home and from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Mt. Lovely Missionary Baptist Church, 12900 Senator Claude Pepper Drive, Camp Hill, AL 36850. (Facial covering is required).

He leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife of twenty-four years, Willie Mae "Wig" Brown of Opelika, AL; two daughters, Bridget (Charles) Heard McAllister of Buffalo, NY and Lenika (Jeffrey) Hector of Winder, GA; two sons, Robert Cody Brown of Auburn, AL and Pastor Rodney (Barbara) Thomas, Sr. of Salem, AL; one brother, Jerry Brooks of Camp Hill, AL; daughter-in-law, Belinda Graham of Salem, AL; three brothers-in-law, Otis Graham, Jr. of Salem, AL, Raymond Graham of Opelika, AL and David (Georgia) Heard of Smiths, AL; sister-in-law, Barbara Graham of Jonesboro, GA; twenty grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; special cousins, Bobby (Fox) Devance of Birmingham, AL and Peggy Price of Jackson Gap, AL; three devoted friends, Deacon Byron Harris, Deacon Edgar Woody and Jerome (J.J.) Johnson all of Opelika, AL; a friend of the family, Tonisha Carr of Opelika, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Dec
22
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mt. Lovely Missionary Baptist Church
12900 Senator Claude Pepper Drive, Camp Hill, AL
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
During Robert's years at EAMC, he often made us laugh with that great sense of humor. To the family, may you continue walking with God
Belinda Humphrey
Work
December 22, 2021
