Robert Hughdon Butler
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Robert Hughdon Butler

April 12, 1958 - December 11, 2021

Visitation for Robert Hughdon Butler, of Salem, Alabama is Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CST, followed by a chapel service at 12:00 p.m. Visitation and service will be directed at and by Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home and officiated by the Reverend Wayne Cowhick. Born in Etowah County, Alabama on April 12, 1958, Mr. Butler was called home on December 11, 2021.

Mr. Butler was a decorated member of the Alabama Army National Guard, having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He proudly served his country for 29 years. He was an aviation welder for Pratt & Whitney's Columbus Engine Center for 16 years. Adding to his list of many talents, he was a tree trimmer, a baby squirrel saver, and an avid family man. He was well known for his quotes; his most famous being "Get a job," and "A man's gotta do what a man's gotta do." He worked hard, played harder, and loved hardest.

Mr. Butler is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 44 years, Yvonne, two sons, Nicholas (Brandy) and Billy (Rachel), five grandchildren, Trent, Lilly, Vivianne, Olivia and Johnathan, brothers Adrian and Kim Lewisson of Chattanooga, TN, sister Lura Acthley (Bob) of Decatur, GA, and many friends that were as family to him.

Mr. Butler is preceded by his mother Dean Lewisson, father Bill Butler, and brother Davey Butler.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Dec
15
Service
12:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
