Robert A. Coburn
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Robert A. Coburn

January 15, 1943 - September 27, 2021

Robert A. Coburn of Opelika was born in Pittsburgh, PA. on January 15, 1943 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center of Lanier on September 27, 2021. He was 78 years old.

Robert worked for Lowes for 15 years as the store manager before his retirement in 2005. He loved Auburn football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Robert grew up Catholic and was a member of Elks Lodge #1834.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Charles Coburn.

Robert is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn J. Coburn; daughter, Robin Marie East; son-in-law, Robin Lee East; grandson, Jackson Lee East; sister, Joanne C. Rich, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss, Carolyn, Robin, and family. Bob was a great man and wonderful friend to my mom and dad and my family.
Marc Walton
Friend
September 29, 2021
Today, sadness in the loss of a special and precious dear friend to my parents and all of our family. Bob was like a family member, and we will always cherish the gift of his friendship, love and kindness to our family. Carolyn & Robin, our prayers for peace, strength and comfort will cover you in this time of grief. We love you!
Carol Walton Owen
Friend
September 29, 2021
