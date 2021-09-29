Robert A. CoburnJanuary 15, 1943 - September 27, 2021Robert A. Coburn of Opelika was born in Pittsburgh, PA. on January 15, 1943 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center of Lanier on September 27, 2021. He was 78 years old.Robert worked for Lowes for 15 years as the store manager before his retirement in 2005. He loved Auburn football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Robert grew up Catholic and was a member of Elks Lodge #1834.He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Charles Coburn.Robert is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn J. Coburn; daughter, Robin Marie East; son-in-law, Robin Lee East; grandson, Jackson Lee East; sister, Joanne C. Rich, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.