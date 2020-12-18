Robert "Dog" Dorsey, Jr.
October 2, 1953 - December 15, 2020
Graveside service for Robert Dorsey, 67, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Jonathan Benton will officiate.
Mr. Dorsey, who passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born October 2, 1953 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Dorsey will be Friday, December 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: five daughters, Kimberly (Mario) Hodge, Charkeithia Dorsey, Jameala Williams, Lanetta Williams and LeShuante Holland all of Opelika, AL; three sons, Marqures Forman, Javious Williams and Janelius Forman all of Opelika, AL; one brother, Douglas (Brenda) Dorsey of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Nellie Wilson of Opelika, AL; loving companion, Shirley Fitzpatrick of Opelika, AL; two special cousins, Lorenza (Patricia) Jones and Jaqueline Jones both of Opelika, AL; two devoted friends, Melvin (Vicki) Walton and Barbara Dorsey both of Opelika, AL; sixteen grandchildren, Bryanna Harris, Jaderious Harris, Randall Strickland, Kaitlyn Bryant, LaBrande Hughley, Jr., Kelisia Hughley, Khamani Key, Brianna Key, Treniya Key, Essense Key, Keyana Washington, Davion Johnson, Zyion Williams, Tierra Williams, Dakota Forman all of Opelika, AL and Tabari Allen of Auburn, AL; six great grandchildren: a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 18, 2020.