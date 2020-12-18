Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert "Dog" Dorsey Jr.
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Robert "Dog" Dorsey, Jr.

October 2, 1953 - December 15, 2020

Graveside service for Robert Dorsey, 67, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Jonathan Benton will officiate.

Mr. Dorsey, who passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his home in Opelika, Alabama, was born October 2, 1953 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Dorsey will be Friday, December 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memory: five daughters, Kimberly (Mario) Hodge, Charkeithia Dorsey, Jameala Williams, Lanetta Williams and LeShuante Holland all of Opelika, AL; three sons, Marqures Forman, Javious Williams and Janelius Forman all of Opelika, AL; one brother, Douglas (Brenda) Dorsey of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Nellie Wilson of Opelika, AL; loving companion, Shirley Fitzpatrick of Opelika, AL; two special cousins, Lorenza (Patricia) Jones and Jaqueline Jones both of Opelika, AL; two devoted friends, Melvin (Vicki) Walton and Barbara Dorsey both of Opelika, AL; sixteen grandchildren, Bryanna Harris, Jaderious Harris, Randall Strickland, Kaitlyn Bryant, LaBrande Hughley, Jr., Kelisia Hughley, Khamani Key, Brianna Key, Treniya Key, Essense Key, Keyana Washington, Davion Johnson, Zyion Williams, Tierra Williams, Dakota Forman all of Opelika, AL and Tabari Allen of Auburn, AL; six great grandchildren: a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Dec
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences and very sorry for your loss. I pray God will give each of you comfort throughout this difficult time in your life.
Henry "Hank" Collins Jr.
December 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
Elaine Henderson Wilson
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results