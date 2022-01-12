Robert Lewis Driver
May 6, 1940 - January 6, 2022
Graveside service for Robert Driver, 81, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Melvin Kelley will officiate.
Mr. Driver, who passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born May 6, 1940, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)
He leaves to cherish his memory: two brothers, Ruben (Beatrice) Driver of Opelika, AL and Walter Driver of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Lois Dwkes of Cleveland, OH; one aunt, Cora Carlisle of Brooklyn, NY; one sister-in-law, Nellie Driver of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 12, 2022.