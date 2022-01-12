Menu
Robert Lewis Driver
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Robert Lewis Driver

May 6, 1940 - January 6, 2022

Graveside service for Robert Driver, 81, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Melvin Kelley will officiate.

Mr. Driver, who passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born May 6, 1940, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

He leaves to cherish his memory: two brothers, Ruben (Beatrice) Driver of Opelika, AL and Walter Driver of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Lois Dwkes of Cleveland, OH; one aunt, Cora Carlisle of Brooklyn, NY; one sister-in-law, Nellie Driver of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
