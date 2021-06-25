Robert Lee "Jackie" Edwards
February 23, 1952 - June 18, 2021
Funeral service for Robert Edwards, 69, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Brother Winford Ashmore will officiate.
Mr. Edwards, who passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born February 23, 1952, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Edwards will be Friday, June 25, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted wife for more that 42 years, Sharon Ashmore Edwards; a son, Elmarco F. Edwards of Opelika, AL; a daughter, Tammy A. Edwards of Opelika, AL; a sister, Juanita Edwards Parham of Opelika, AL; a brother, Charles A. Edwards of Opelika, AL; a father-in-law, Durr Ashmore of Opelika, AL; an aunt, Queen E. Pollard of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Winford L. Ashmore of Macon, GA, and James E. (Leola) Ashmore of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Annie J. Ashmore and Tammy A. Dolittle both of Opelika, AL; six nephews, Robert (Carolyn ) Parham of Huntsville, AL, Frederick M. Ashmore, Ty Quavious Foreman, and Jy Quavious Stone all of Opelika, AL, Octavius D. (Calandra) Bullard of Auburn, AL, and Roderick F. (Tiffany) Parham of Montgomery, AL; five nieces, Theresa A Reese, Jennifer A. Reese, Pollyanna Thomas, Samira Stone, and Tamara Stone all of Opelika, AL.; and a plethora of relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 25, 2021.