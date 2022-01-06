Dr. Robert David Fortner, Sr.



September 24, 1949 - January 3, 2022



Dr. Robert David Fortner, Sr., 72, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama after suffering complications from a fall. He was born in Auburn, Alabama on September 24, 1949, to the late Jake and Nell Fortner.



Graveside services will be 1:30 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022, at Dothan City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1 PM, Friday at Ward Wilson Funeral Home.



Following his graduation from Enterprise High School in 1969, Robert went on to graduate from Auburn University with his degree in Pharmacy. He finished his education at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia. He moved to Huntsville, Alabama in 1975 to practice pharmacy at Huntsville Hospital. After many years at Huntsville Hospital, he chose to go outside the hospital to be a pharmacist so he could really get to know his patients. Robert was a fantastic pharmacist and beloved by all his patients due to his thoroughness, his wit, and the fact that he never forgot a name. He worked at Buy Wise Drugs, CVS, and Wal Mart before retiring in 2007 after 32 years of pharmacy. Robert was a 4th generation Auburn University Alumnus and an avid, loyal Auburn fan his entire life. He was past President for the Huntsville-Madison County Auburn Club. At Auburn University, he is a member of the George Petrie Society, Samford Society, James Foy Loyalty Society and Auburn Alumni Association Sustaining Circle of Excellence. You would find Robert always dressed in his Orange and Blue apparel supporting all things Auburn throughout his life. And while he loved being a pharmacist and an Alumnus/Supporter of Auburn University, Robert truly loved his family. He loved spending time with his brothers playing golf or eating seafood down at the beach. He always made the time and was very active in all activities for not only his son but his two Granddaughters. While he would consistently attend, he took an active leadership role as well. He was the president for AYSO soccer in Huntsville, Alabama and coached soccer and little league teams for many years. He enjoyed serving on The Huntsville Middle and Huntsville High School Football booster clubs. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Huntsville, Alabama.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Frasier Fortner, II, and Marion Ernest Fortner.



Survivors include his son, David (Amber) Fortner, granddaughters, Abby and Mackenzie Fortner, brother, John Fortner, sister, Jane (Phil) Humphries, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made in remembrance of Robert to the College of Pharmacy at Auburn University.



Ward Wilson Funeral Home



Dothan, AL 334-792-4194



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 6, 2022.