Robert Lee Campbell, Jr.February 14, 1940 - October 22, 2020Robert Lee Campbell, 80, of Beauregard, Alabama passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Graveside service will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 pm at Garden Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for viewing on Sunday, October 25, from 12:30 pm to 2 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.Mr. Campbell was born on February 14, 1940 in Gadsden, Alabama to R.L. and Ruth Campbell. He graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1958, after which he moved to Opelika, Alabama, and retired from Uniroyal Tire after 33 years of service.He is survived by his two sons Kerry (Rhonda) Campbell and Shane (Tara) Campbell; special friend Teresa Myhand; siblings Joe Campbell, Jan (Jimmy) Perkins, Randy (Susan) Campbell; grandchildren Reid, Chandler, Lofton, Tanner, Langley, Lunden; great-granddaughter Blakely; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 42 years, Virginia Whatley Campbell.Mr. Campbell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He dedicated much time supporting his grandchildren and traveling with the Opelika Recycled TeenAgers. Robert will be dearly missed by his family, the hearts he touched, and the Beauregard community.