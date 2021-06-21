Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Julian McClendon
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Beauregard High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Robert (Bobby) Julian McClendon

April 16, 1942 - June 19, 2021

Robert (Bobby) Julian McClendon, age 79, of Opelika (Beauregard) Alabama went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2021 at home with loved ones by his side. He was born April 16, 1942 in Lee County Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Helen Chandler McClendon.

He is survived by his daughter: Janet McClendon Kirkland; sister, Evelyn Lawler; and two nieces.

He attended Beauregard High School. He retired from Uniroyal after 32 years.

A graveside service will be held at Watoola Methodist Church Cemetery Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10 AM. In Bobby's memory, the family asks that an act of kindness or good deed be performed.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Watoola Methodist Church Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Bobby Mac was always fun and like an extra daddy to me when I was younger, forever grateful to have known him.
Kimberly Riddle Yates
Friend
June 22, 2021
Kimberly Riddle Yates and fam
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results