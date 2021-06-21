Robert (Bobby) Julian McClendonApril 16, 1942 - June 19, 2021Robert (Bobby) Julian McClendon, age 79, of Opelika (Beauregard) Alabama went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2021 at home with loved ones by his side. He was born April 16, 1942 in Lee County Alabama.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Helen Chandler McClendon.He is survived by his daughter: Janet McClendon Kirkland; sister, Evelyn Lawler; and two nieces.He attended Beauregard High School. He retired from Uniroyal after 32 years.A graveside service will be held at Watoola Methodist Church Cemetery Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10 AM. In Bobby's memory, the family asks that an act of kindness or good deed be performed.