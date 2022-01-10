Mayor Robert "Bobby" PayneOctober 30, 1945 - January 8, 2022Mayor Robert "Bobby" Payne, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, January 08, 2022, at the age of 76. He was born October 30, 1945, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Herbert and Hazel Payne.Mayor Payne is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mrs. Mary Carroll Payne; son, Robert Russell Payne; Grandchildren, Avery Payne (Courtney), Camden Payne, Neely Payne and Annie Payne; sister, Mrs. Julia Payne Norton (Earl); brother-in-law, William Taylor (Faye); several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Hazel Payne and his son, Will Payne.Bobby graduated from Etowah High School in Attalla, Alabama and enrolled in Auburn University on a Football Scholarship. He received the Southeastern Conference Halfback of the Year Award for his Freshman Team. He was a member of the Auburn Football Letterman Club.During Bobby's 24 years as Mayor of Tallassee, he also served as President of the League of Municipalities (1996-1997), Chairman of the Southern Municipal Conference (9 states), Chairman of Central Alabama Regional Planning Commission and Chairman of Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation for 12 years. Bobby was a member of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce and Past President of the Tallassee Rotary Club. He also was Co-Owner of Town and Country Motors in Tallassee for several years.Memorial services will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm, from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until service time.A private burial will be at a later time in Rose Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing, Tallassee, Alabama