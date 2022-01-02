Menu
Robert Wesley Prince Jr.
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Robert Wesley Prince, Jr.

April 3, 1950 - December 31, 2021

Robert Wesley Prince Jr., 71, of Cusseta passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on December 31, 2021. Wesley loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his children, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Wesley was born on April 3, 1950 and is survived by his wife, Karen Prince; three children, Robert Wesley Prince, III (Lea), Amy Spraggins, Jeremy (Mandy) Prince; six Grandkids, Marley Prince, Amber (Dalton) Thomas, Anna (Matthew) Bolt, Auburn Spraggins, Aubrie Prince, Jacob Prince; three great grandkids Brantley Bolt, Wyatt Bolt, Hudson Bolt; three sisters Bobbie Jean Bishop, Tricia (Ronnie) Fralic, Doris Jackson; Mother in Law Kathleen Long; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Wesley is preceded in death by his father and mother Robert and Mildred Prince; sister Helen Cardwell.

A memorial service will be held at Pine Grove Church, Monday January 3, 2022 at 2pm Central.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Pine Grove Church
AL
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your DCSOPS family
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results