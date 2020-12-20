Robert James "Bullet" Smith
April 15, 1962 - December 16, 2020
Public viewing for Robert Smith, 58, of Opelika, AL, will be Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith, who passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 15, 1962 in Chambers County, Alabama
He leaves to cherish his memory: two sons, Nicholas Gibson of Columbus, GA and Jamel Smith of Opelika, AL; two grandsons, Kamauri Smith of Opelika, AL and AJ Gibson of Columbus, GA; mother, Ella Smith of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Wanda (Randy) Benson of Opelika, AL, Sharon (Hayward) Hall of Columbus, GA, Carmen (Paul) McFarlin of Atlanta, GA, Tiffany Smith of Opelika, AL and Yasmyne Hunter of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Jacques (Mildred) Woods Opelika, AL, Kenneth L. Smith of Atlanta, GA and Johnny Keith Smith of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Betty Chambers of Stanford, CT; cousin like a sister, Natalie Chambers; ex-wife and friend, Angela Smith of Opelika, AL; devoted friend Jasper "Bill" (Lillian) Snipes of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 20, 2020.