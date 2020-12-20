Menu
Robert James "Bullet" Smith
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Robert James "Bullet" Smith

April 15, 1962 - December 16, 2020

Public viewing for Robert Smith, 58, of Opelika, AL, will be Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home.

Mr. Smith, who passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 15, 1962 in Chambers County, Alabama

He leaves to cherish his memory: two sons, Nicholas Gibson of Columbus, GA and Jamel Smith of Opelika, AL; two grandsons, Kamauri Smith of Opelika, AL and AJ Gibson of Columbus, GA; mother, Ella Smith of Opelika, AL; five sisters, Wanda (Randy) Benson of Opelika, AL, Sharon (Hayward) Hall of Columbus, GA, Carmen (Paul) McFarlin of Atlanta, GA, Tiffany Smith of Opelika, AL and Yasmyne Hunter of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Jacques (Mildred) Woods Opelika, AL, Kenneth L. Smith of Atlanta, GA and Johnny Keith Smith of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Betty Chambers of Stanford, CT; cousin like a sister, Natalie Chambers; ex-wife and friend, Angela Smith of Opelika, AL; devoted friend Jasper "Bill" (Lillian) Snipes of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
RIP Robert
Bernice Stinson
Friend
December 14, 2021
Sending Prayers and my deepest sympathy to the Family RIP Robert
Bernice Stinson & Family
December 21, 2020
You will be dearly missed
Donna Thomas
December 20, 2020
Joann Smith
December 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Smith family! May Robert rest in eternal peace. I love you all!
Lori
December 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family!
Tameka Lockhart
December 20, 2020
