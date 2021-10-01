Robert William Teneyek
January 30, 1939 - September 17, 2021
Graveside service for Robert Teneyek, 82, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801.
Mr. Teneyek, who passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home in Auburn, AL, was born January 30, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
There will be no public viewing.
He leaves to cherish his memory: three children, William (Joyce) Teneyek, Mary Ann (Darryl) Hamm both of South Carolina and Levi Teneyek (Netta Wilson) of New Jersey; two brothers, Cleveland and Ernest; three sisters, Marilynn, Gloria and Bernadette; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.