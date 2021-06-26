Robin Glenda TateDecember 4, 1961 - June 24, 2021Robin Glenda Kay Tate, 59, of Notasulga, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral services will be Sunday, June 27, at Victory Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Herbert Edmiston officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 1:00 P.M. Mrs. Tate is survived by her sons Jeffrey Clyde (Shana) Tate, Jr., Bryan (Meaghan) Tate, and Justin (Tina) Tate; her siblings Amanda Lowery and her daughter Haley Meeks, James Larry Allen, Earl Lowery, and Billy Allen; her grandchildren AJ Tate, Logan Tate, Ava Tate, Bryan Carl Tate, Jr., Holton Pratt, Carlee Tate, and Graylee Tate; her fiancé Stanley Bean; and her cousin Christopher Webb.