Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robin Glenda Tate
FUNERAL HOME
Corbitts Funeral Home
205 N. Maple Street
Tuskegee, AL
Robin Glenda Tate

December 4, 1961 - June 24, 2021

Robin Glenda Kay Tate, 59, of Notasulga, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center. Funeral services will be Sunday, June 27, at Victory Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Herbert Edmiston officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 1:00 P.M. Mrs. Tate is survived by her sons Jeffrey Clyde (Shana) Tate, Jr., Bryan (Meaghan) Tate, and Justin (Tina) Tate; her siblings Amanda Lowery and her daughter Haley Meeks, James Larry Allen, Earl Lowery, and Billy Allen; her grandchildren AJ Tate, Logan Tate, Ava Tate, Bryan Carl Tate, Jr., Holton Pratt, Carlee Tate, and Graylee Tate; her fiancé Stanley Bean; and her cousin Christopher Webb.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Victory Baptist Church
124 Lee Rd. 652, Auburn, AL
Jun
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Victory Baptist Church
124 Lee Rd. 652, Auburn, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Corbitts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Corbitts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.