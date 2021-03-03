Rodney Carlton Davis, Sr.January 13, 1971 - March 2, 2021Rodney Carlton Davis, Sr. of Beauregard, Alabama was born in Opelika to the late Jack and Patricia Ann Cole Davis on January 13, 1971 and passed away at his home on March 2, 2021. He was 50 years old.He was of the Baptist Faith.He was preceded in death by his son, Mathew Davis.He is survived by his children, Brittany Davis, Pamela Davis, Rodney Davis, Jr., Kaese Davis and fiancé, Tonya Lacy; grandchildren, Kelsee, Dalton, Channing, Lydia, Mason, Spencer, Easton, Sophie; sister, Pamela Strange; brother, Jack Davis; aunt, Judy Roberts (Charles); nephews, Zachary Hobbs, Brandon Parker, and Kenny Ray, as well as numerous cousins and other family members.Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Henry Dawson officiating. Interment will be at Rosemere Cemetery.