Roger Glenn Murphy
Roger Glenn Murphy

March 30, 1970 - March 14, 2021

Roger Glenn Murphy, 50, of Opelika, passed away on March 14, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Anniston, Alabama, he grew up surrounded by love with his sister Rhonda and brother Clint. During his pre-college years, working side by side with his father and brother in construction, Glenn developed a long list of practical life skills. He graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, earning a B.S. degree in Chemistry. After college, Glenn joined The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta as a chemist in the Flavor Development Group in 1992. He continued to work in various high-profile jobs including the Formula Management Group, where he reviewed and approved formulas for a wide variety of products from all over the globe. He provided technical expertise and leadership for several computer projects to house The Company's most closely guarded secrets. Glenn went on disability from The Coca-Cola Company in 2013.

He reconnected with the love of his life, Robin Barbaree in 2003. They were married in New York City on December 5, 2013. Glenn and Robin loved to travel together, with Yellowstone National Park and Paris as favorite destinations.

Glenn Murphy lived an amazing life. He retained an incredible thirst for knowledge in nearly every discipline, including biology, chemistry, art, music, cooking, international cultures and so many others. Well-read and keenly intelligent, Glenn could have a knowledgeable conversation with nearly anyone on nearly any subject.

Always excited to learn, Glenn pursued expertise in a wide variety of hobbies. He was an excellent baker, with specialty cakes and cheesecakes as signature desserts. Glenn was a master landscape designer and builder, focusing on hardscaping, koi ponds and plant selection. An accomplished photographer, he published a picture book of the gargoyles of Notre Dame in Paris. Glenn enjoyed world travel, with joy in Germany, Ireland, France and Italy. Since moving to Opelika, he taught multiple sewing classes at the Opelika Sewing Center, including making beautiful quilts which he shared with friends and family members.

Glenn was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Gibson Murphy, and his father-in-law, Timothy C. Barbaree, Sr. He is survived by his husband, Robin Barbaree, of Opelika; his father, Robert Earl Murphy (Diane); his brother, Clint; his sister Rhonda Setser (Neil); mother-in-law, Lana Jones Barbaree; brothers-in-law Timothy Barbaree, Jr., Rhett Barbaree (Amy) and Taylor Barbaree, along with many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of the life of Glenn Murphy will be held on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of Glenn Murphy, the family asks that anycharitable donations be made to Spencer Cancer Center.

Spencer Cancer Center: In Memory of Glenn Murphy

EAMC Foundation, 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801

https://eamcfoundation8686.thankyou4caring.org/spencer-cancer-center

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 16, 2021.
Glen was a wonderful friend. We used to have lunch off campus while attending GA TECH together. Our schedules were hectic but the world was at our feet. So long ago. I remember his warm smile and how handsome he was. My deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones.
Cheryl Kent
March 20, 2021
Robin, I´m your hygienist. I was so sorry to read about Glenn. I know what he meant to you because you talked about him all the time. I am praying that you will find comfort to get you through!
Vickey Foreman
March 18, 2021
I was an exchange student at Weaver High-school an enjoyed it to be around with Glenn. He was a funny guy we had a lot of fun and my year at Weaver High was amazing partly by Glenn. I wish his family all the best with this lost.
Anniek Merkuur
Classmate
March 17, 2021
Our students are supposed to outlive their teachers, but God has a plan and sometimes we don’t like it. Glenn and his class were special to the teachers and administration. He was involve in the school and his community. Rest In Peace!!
Melissa Willingham
Teacher
March 17, 2021
Glenn was an amazing person.
Mike Underwood
Classmate
March 17, 2021
Glenn was an exceptional person. I met him at Opelika Sewing Center and we always had wonderful conversations. When he learned how to sew and embroider, he did beautiful work and was happy to show it. I miss him already and have for a while during his illness. He is no longer in pain. May God comfort his family!
Angela Waldon
March 17, 2021
Glenn heaven is brighter with you there. I know Jesus is going to enjoy your company. I´m going to miss you. Look forward to seeing you again someday. I´ll help look after Robin. God´s blessings on us all.
Dottie Holmes
March 16, 2021
