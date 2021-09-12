Ronald "Ronny" E. ChambersApril 20, 1959 - September 9, 2021Ronald "Ronny" E. Chambers was born to the late Vernon B. and Frances Chambers on April 20, 1959 and passed away on September 9, 2021. He was 62 years old.Ronny played music with Saugahatchee Syrup Soppers, Saddletramps and Cross Roads. He loved family and fishing very much. He was a truck driver for most of the life.Ronny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon Bradford and Lula Viola Chambers and Riley and Ida Mae Tidwell.He is survived by his son, Coty Chambers; grandchildren, Lexi, Sydney, McKenzie, and Connor; brother, Sonny (Debra) Chamber; sisters, Bernice (Bobby) Cullars, Jeanette (Mike) Trantham; aunt, Betty (Ray) Kenney; uncle, Bobby Chambers; nephews and nieces, Rodney (Terresa) Chambers, Cindy (Jon Dee) Nelson, Stacey (Brandon) Watson, Jamie (Kevin) Capps, Brenda Hamlet, Bo (Stephanie) Cullars, Jan (David) Bautista, Julia (Nicholas) Bledsoe; cousins, Judy (Jerry) Wilkes, Riley (Shelia) McGuire, Scott Kenney and Steve Kenney, as well as several grand nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at Victory Baptist Church at 12:00 Noon in Loachapoka, Alabama on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.Graveside service to follow in Frank McGuire Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Vance McCollum officiating.