Ronnie Lee ClarkNovember 3, 1950 - September 17, 2021Ronnie Lee Clark of Opelika, Alabama was born in Opelika to the late Marvis and Jessie Clark on November 3, 1950 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on September 17, 2021. He was 70 years old.Ronnie was a proud church member at Eastside Emmanuel Holiness Church.He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Clark; brother-in-law, Bill Sanders.Ronnie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dorothy "Dot" Clark; son, Nathaniel Clark (Amanda); grandchildren, Jayce, Jordan, Jaxon, Jayden Clark, and Bailey Bond; sister, Trisha Sanders, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held at Eastside Emmanuel Holiness Church Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.Funeral service will be held at Eastside Emmanuel Holiness Church Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jackie Prickett officiating. Interment will be held at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.