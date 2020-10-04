Ronnie Wayne MeyersJuly 5, 1948 - October 2, 2020Mr. Ronnie Wayne Meyers, 72 of Opelika, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Columbus Specialty Hospital in Columbus, GA.Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Meyers officiating. Visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held one hour before the service on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A full obituary will publish in the next publication.