Ronnie Wayne Meyers
1948 - 2020
Ronnie Wayne Meyers

July 5, 1948 - October 2, 2020

Mr. Ronnie Wayne Meyers, 72 of Opelika, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Columbus Specialty Hospital in Columbus, GA.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Meyers officiating. Visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held one hour before the service on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A full obituary will publish in the next publication.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
