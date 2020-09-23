Roy McTier, IIIOctober 27, 1965 - September 20, 2020Memorial service for Roy McTier III, 54, of Opelika will be Thursday, September 24th at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church with Reverend Earl Ballard officiating, visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service.Roy, who died Sunday, September 20th at home, was born October 27, 1965 in Columbus, Georgia.Roy will be fondly remembered by many for his gift of conversation and his ability to make anyone laugh. He was a loving son, brother and father. He loved his children who remember his times as coach of their basketball and baseball teams and Sunday School teacher.He is preceded in death by his father, Roy McTier, Jr and his grandparents, Joe and Clarice Kilgore of Cuthbert, GA and Rev. Roy and Julia McTier of Louisville, GA.He is survived by his mother, Alice McTier of Opelika, son, Roth McTier of Auburn, daughter Rachel McTier of Suwanee, Georgia and stepdaughter Kelly (Ben) Clayton of Owensboro, Kentucky, brother, Woody (Amy) McTier of Opelika, half-sisters Sylvia Sherrill (Robin) Mercer of Grand Junction, NC and Marci Ann (Scott) Skinner of Franklin, NC, nieces and nephews Laney McTier of Opelika, Valerie Purcell of Jacksonville, Fl, Avery Mercer based in Iraq, Holly Skinner in South Korea and Corey (Julie) Skinner of Jacksonville and many McTier and Kilgore cousins.The family would like to thank Opelika Fire and Rescue, Opelika Police Department and Bill Harris for their kindness.