Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy L. Royster
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Roy L. Royster

January 14, 1944 - June 18, 2021

Mr. Roy L. Royster, 77, of Auburn, AL, passed away on June 18, 2021.

Mr. Royster was born January 14, 1944 in LaFayette, AL to the late Thomas Edward and Irene Williams Royster. He graduated from Valley High School and served in the U.S. Army for three years, including a one year tour in Vietnam. He earned his bachelor's degree in business from Faulkner University in Montgomery and his MBA from Nova University in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Roy was employed for 17 years at Ampex/Quantegy in Opelika and for over 20 years at Auburn University in the Office of Information Technology. He enjoyed traveling and visiting new places all over the world with his wife of 35 years, Barbara. Mr. Royster was an avid fan of local community theatre and appeared in a number of performances at The New Horizon Theatre in West Point, GA and at The Red Door Theatre in Union Springs, AL.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Auburn; daughters: Angela Smith of Lanett, AL and Heather (John) Hardin of Auburn; six grandchildren, three great grandsons and one great granddaughter; sister, Jean Marler of Valley; sister-in-law, Gail Royster; sister-in-law, Cindy Royster; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Richard and Billy Wayne; and his son-in-law, Jerry Smith.

Roy enjoyed life and lived each day to the fullest.

A memorial service will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service from 1:30- 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Roy's memory to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Jun
20
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Jun
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Barbara, I am so very sorry to hear of Roy's passing. He was such a wonderful person and I thought alot of him. I am so sorry for your loss and will keep you and your family in my thoughts & prayers.
Mona King
Friend
July 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results