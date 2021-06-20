Roy L. Royster
January 14, 1944 - June 18, 2021
Mr. Roy L. Royster, 77, of Auburn, AL, passed away on June 18, 2021.
Mr. Royster was born January 14, 1944 in LaFayette, AL to the late Thomas Edward and Irene Williams Royster. He graduated from Valley High School and served in the U.S. Army for three years, including a one year tour in Vietnam. He earned his bachelor's degree in business from Faulkner University in Montgomery and his MBA from Nova University in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Roy was employed for 17 years at Ampex/Quantegy in Opelika and for over 20 years at Auburn University in the Office of Information Technology. He enjoyed traveling and visiting new places all over the world with his wife of 35 years, Barbara. Mr. Royster was an avid fan of local community theatre and appeared in a number of performances at The New Horizon Theatre in West Point, GA and at The Red Door Theatre in Union Springs, AL.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Auburn; daughters: Angela Smith of Lanett, AL and Heather (John) Hardin of Auburn; six grandchildren, three great grandsons and one great granddaughter; sister, Jean Marler of Valley; sister-in-law, Gail Royster; sister-in-law, Cindy Royster; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Richard and Billy Wayne; and his son-in-law, Jerry Smith.
Roy enjoyed life and lived each day to the fullest.
A memorial service will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM. A visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service from 1:30- 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Roy's memory to the American Heart Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 20, 2021.