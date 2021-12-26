Ruby K. Wooten
December 11, 1934 - December 22, 2021
Graveside service for Ruby K. Wooten of Opelika, AL is Monday, December 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Garden Hill Cemetery.
Rev. Billy H. Clark is officiating. Visitation is Monday, December 27, 2021 beginning at 1:30 PM until 2:30 PM at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wooten, who died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL was born December 11, 1934. She retired from Tender Care Nursery, a preschool in Opelika after 25 years of service. She is a member of Northside Baptist Church in Opelika, AL.
She is preceded in death by her husband William L. Wooten, Sr., an infant daughter, parents Heflin and Pearl Knight, and brothers Coley and James. She is survived by a son William L. Wooten, Jr. (Myrtice), grandson Charles A. Wooten (Cindy), a great grandson Carson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice
.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 26, 2021.