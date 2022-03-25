Ruth BedellGraveside service for Mrs. Ruth Bedell, 82, of Opelika, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery. Brother Jeremy Sanders will officiate. Masks are required.Mrs. Bedell passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Bethany House. She was a member of Marvyn Parkway Church of Christ.As she requested, there will not be a public viewing.She is survived by: one daughter, Bobbie Bedell of Opelika, AL; a grandson, El Marco Bedell of Atlanta, GA; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Thelma Collins of Columbus, GA; one brother, Jessie Ogletree of Columbus, GA; several sisters-in-law; a life long friend, Mary Nell Strickland Frederick of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.