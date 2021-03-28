Menu
Sandra Yvette Bragg
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Sandra Yvette Malloy Bragg

April 8, 1968 - March 23, 2021

Sandra Malloy Bragg, of Opelika, passed away March 23rd at her residence. Ms. Bragg was born on April 8, 1968 in Jacksonville, Florida. She is survived by her parents Linda and Dennis Malloy; children: Erica Bragg of Birmingham, Chase (Tara) Bragg of Tuscaloosa; siblings: Stephanie (Shane) Norrell of Opelika, Eric (Faith) Malloy of Auburn; grandchildren: Ella, Emmalee, Jaxon Bragg, Michael and Chloe Burt.

Services will be held at a later date.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Our condolences on your family loss. Sandra was a beautiful soul.
Mechelle Caswell Herrera
March 28, 2021
