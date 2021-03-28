Sandra Yvette Malloy BraggApril 8, 1968 - March 23, 2021Sandra Malloy Bragg, of Opelika, passed away March 23rd at her residence. Ms. Bragg was born on April 8, 1968 in Jacksonville, Florida. She is survived by her parents Linda and Dennis Malloy; children: Erica Bragg of Birmingham, Chase (Tara) Bragg of Tuscaloosa; siblings: Stephanie (Shane) Norrell of Opelika, Eric (Faith) Malloy of Auburn; grandchildren: Ella, Emmalee, Jaxon Bragg, Michael and Chloe Burt.Services will be held at a later date.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.