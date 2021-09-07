Sandra Irene Phipps Herring
April 2, 1941 - September 2, 2021
Sandra Irene Phipps Herring, aged 80, of Dadeville, AL passed away on September 2, 2021. Sandra was born April 2, 1941. She had an incredible talent for cooking which was enjoyed by friends and family. Sandra owned a successful hair salon in Austell, GA. In retirement, she enjoyed fishing on Lake Martin and hosting family reunions.
Sandra is survived by her dedicated husband of 62 years, Don Herring, her son Steve, her granddaughters Carrie, Jasmine and Lydia, her great granddaughter Annabelle, and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ruth and Seabron Phipps, her son Stanley Mark Herring, and her brother Seabie Phipps.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to https://www.transitionslifecare.org/donate/
in memory of Sandra Herring. To share thoughts with the family, visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/cary-nc/sandra-herring-10334787
Brown-Wynn Funeral Home
Cary, NC
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 11, 2021.