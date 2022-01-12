Sandra G. MesserDecember 10, 1958 - January 7, 2022Sandra G. Messer of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late Steve and Margaret Evans on December 10, 1958, and passed away unexpectedly at her home, on January 7, 2022 at the age of 63.Sandra was also preceded in death by her nephew Phillip Ray.Sandra is survived by her children, Krystal Patterson (Cody), Lindsey Colley; eight grandchildren, Erin Martin (Zack), Nickolas Tumlin, Brandon Tumlin, Eli Andrews, Aubrey Colley, Blair Colley, Lane Patterson, Austyn Patterson; one great grandchild, Lindy Martin; her siblings, Ronnie Evans (Nancy), Nancy Bell (Billy), Judy Ray (Donald), Lisa Short (Billy); her best friend, Tammy Morris; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.She enjoyed traveling, puzzles, and spending time with her family. She was a very hard worker and loved her job and co workers at Lynch Chevrolet.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Springvilla Park on January 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Big House Foundation or Saint Jude's Children Research Hospital, "In honor of Sandra G. Messer".