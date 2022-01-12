Menu
Sandra G. Messer
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Sandra G. Messer

December 10, 1958 - January 7, 2022

Sandra G. Messer of Opelika, Alabama was born to the late Steve and Margaret Evans on December 10, 1958, and passed away unexpectedly at her home, on January 7, 2022 at the age of 63.

Sandra was also preceded in death by her nephew Phillip Ray.

Sandra is survived by her children, Krystal Patterson (Cody), Lindsey Colley; eight grandchildren, Erin Martin (Zack), Nickolas Tumlin, Brandon Tumlin, Eli Andrews, Aubrey Colley, Blair Colley, Lane Patterson, Austyn Patterson; one great grandchild, Lindy Martin; her siblings, Ronnie Evans (Nancy), Nancy Bell (Billy), Judy Ray (Donald), Lisa Short (Billy); her best friend, Tammy Morris; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

She enjoyed traveling, puzzles, and spending time with her family. She was a very hard worker and loved her job and co workers at Lynch Chevrolet.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Springvilla Park on January 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Big House Foundation or Saint Jude's Children Research Hospital, "In honor of Sandra G. Messer".

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Springvilla Park
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss My prayers and love are with you. I will never forget When we all lived on Stowe Street. We all played together. She will be Missed.
Sharon Haywood Blair
Friend
January 19, 2022
I am so sorry for Sandra's family and the loss of her. She was a beautiful and sweet person. I knew Sandra from working at Ampex, and Sandra always had a smile to share and was a very kind person. May God bless her family and I pray for all of you to have strength through this difficult time.
Sheryl Pike
January 15, 2022
So very sorry for the loss, we were good friends for a long time. Thanks for the memories and you will be missed. Prayers to the family.
Chuck Jernigan
January 13, 2022
Thinking of you all and praying you find moments of peace in the midst of your grief. Bro. Aaron Pruitt & Wallace Chapel Baptist Church Members
WALLACE CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH
Other
January 12, 2022
Words can't wipe away your tears, Hugs may not ease the pain. But hold on to the memories because forever they will remain. We're praying for Sandra's family. Bill & Sherry
Bill & Sherry Boothe
Other
January 12, 2022
