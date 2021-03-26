Sandy Robinson Battle
April 2, 1969 - March 20, 2021
Funeral service for Sandy Battle, 51, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 135 Townsend Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate.
Mrs. Battle, who passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born April 2, 1969 in Syracuse, NY.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Mrs. Battle will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.
She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Jesse Battle of Auburn, AL; two daughters, Chelsi Battle and Jessica Battle both of Atlanta, GA; a grandson, John Jasarevic; one brother, Dannie Robinson of Atlanta, GA; two aunts, Samantha Philpot of Auburn, AL and Estelle Oliver of Syracuse, NY; one brother-in-law, Robin Battle of Birmingham, AL; four sisters-in-law, Carolyn Jackson, Audrey Lane, Blanche Jones and Demetris Battle all of Birmingham, AL; one niece, Danyelle Hutchinson of Atlanta, GA; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 26, 2021.