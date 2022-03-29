Menu
Sara Elmira Chappell
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
10:00a.m. - 10:50a.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Sara Elmira Chappell

January 25, 1929 - March 27, 2022

Sara Elmira Chappell of Opelika was born in Cottonwood, Alabama on January 25, 1929 and passed away at her home on March 27, 2022. She was 93 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bammer and Joe Jones; husband, Benjamin Franklin Chappell, Sr., as well as several brothers and sisters.

Sara is survived by her children, Joseph Chappell (Brenda), David Chappell (Lisa), Sara Harmon (David), Benjamin Franklin Chappell, Jr. (Betty Sue), and James Oliver Chappell, Sr. (Cheryl); 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren, brother, Edward Jones (Louise), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 until 10:50 a.m.

Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:50a.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory
1801 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
