Sara Murray Mason
March 13, 1933 - March 16, 2022
Sara Murray Mason passed away peacefully at home March 16, 2022, in Auburn, AL, at the age of 89. Sara was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. Sara was a member of Beulah United Methodist Church. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She was born March 13, 1933, in Nashville, TN, the youngest of four children. She grew up in Nashville and graduated from Saint Bernard Academy and attended Peabody College. She married the love of her life, Bobby Mason. He was in the U.S. Army, and they began their married life at Camp Polk, LA in 1953 and were married 61 years until his death in 2014. After he got out of the army, they raised their children in Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama. Sara worked as a food service manager at Auburn University-Montgomery and Auburn University. Her student workers and coworkers adored her and many stayed in touch through the years. She and Bob loved to travel and visited many places in the United States and Europe. Their favorite destination was Ireland, and they visited there several times. They also traveled to most SEC campuses to cheer on the Auburn football team. After Sara and Bob retired, they spent 20 years during the spring and summer months in Highlands, NC. They enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf, and meeting new friends. Sara loved people and developed relationships everywhere she went.
Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Morton Mason; her parents, Dr. Michael Joseph Murray, Lillian Byrne Murray; brothers, Reverend James Byrne Murray, Robert Joseph Murray; son-in-law, Joseph Edward Ebersole; special aunt, Margaret Irene Byrne. She is survived by her children, Margie (Tom) Sanders, Sam (Debbie) Mason, Paula Mason, Mary (Dan) Shell; her grandchildren, Byrne (David) Hawley, Clay (Elizabeth) Sanders, Mason (Rachel) Shell, James Shell, Sara Jean Shell; great grandchildren, Wood Sanders, Sara Catherine Sanders, Bud Hawley, Jack Hawley; sister, Mary Ann Murray Wilson; brother-in-law, Terry (Linda) Mason; sister-in-law, Harriet (Wayne) Smith; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on April 23 at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Auburn United Methodist Church in Auburn, AL. The family will receive friends in the chapel beginning at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations to the charity of your choice
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 20, 2022.