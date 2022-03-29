Sara June SistrunkNovember 10, 1930 - March 28, 2022Born November 10, 1930, Sara "June" Sistrunk passed March 28, 2022, surrounded by her family at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Laslie Sistrunk, and daughter Sandra Sistrunk Trammell, brothers Lamar Long, Wayne Long, Carlton Long, Phillip Long, Larry Long, sisters Jimmie Clyde, Judy Diane Whitaker, great-grandson Thaddeus Hale Sistrunk, and great-granddaughter Kaitlyn Faircloth Causland. She is survived by sisters Shirley Myrick, Janeta Cornett, and Betty Jewel Plagge, son Mark Laslie Sistrunk (Ellen Wilson Sistrunk), and grandchildren James Laslie Trammell (Lani Trammell), Tina Trammell Cook (Robert Cook), Sara Trammell Jones (Kenneth Jones), Stephanie Trammell Upshaw (LeRoy Upshaw), Justin Edward Sistrunk (Laura Hale Sistrunk), Mark Webb Sistrunk (Leslie Turner Sistrunk), Christopher Erdman, Andrew Erdman, Michael Faircloth, Matthew Faircloth, Robert Cody Cook (Ame Wheeler), Alexander Caleb Cook, Sandra Abigail Cook, Kristian Bailey Jones (Noel Peoples), Kristopher Ryan Jones (Shalyn Jones), LeRoy Brandon Upshaw, and great-grandchildren Jack Hampton Sistrunk, Brooks Krew Rogers.She was an avid gardener, and loved having visits with all of her grandchildren, was a member of the Society Hill Methodist Church.Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Corbitt's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Society Hill Cemetery.