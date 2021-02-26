Menu
Sarah Jane Bailey
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Sarah Jane Bailey

August 18, 1953 - January 2, 2021

Sarah Jane Bailey, 67, peacefully passed away January 2nd, 2021. She was born August 18, 1953, in Opelika, AL and raised in Auburn. Sarah was a devoted mother, sister, and daughter. Her personality, compassion and sharp wit touched everyone she knew, and she will be sorely missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Wilford Bailey, and brother, Joe Sherrill Bailey. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her brother Ed Bailey (sp. Cheryl) of Rye, New York, sister Margaret (sp. Will) of Palmyra, Virginia, as well as her three children: Hunter Clark of Washington D.C., Della Garner (sp. Micah) of Birmingham, AL, and Hannah Clark of Atlanta, GA. Her life is also celebrated by her large family including numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Sarah's family will honor her memory and celebrate her life when circumstances allow a safe gathering. Please visit everloved.com/life-of/sarah-bailey to share memories and stay updated on future service plans. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the link at the bottom of this obituary, to continue the Bailey family legacy at the Wilford and Kate Bailey Small Animal Teaching Hospital at Auburn University.

AuburnGiving.org/Bailey
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 26, 2021.
Prayers to family. Rest in peace.
Margaret Young Brown
February 28, 2021
By by As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
February 24, 2021
