Sarah Elizabeth Bell
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Sarah Elizabeth (Norton) Bell

March 7, 1959 - September 18, 2021

Sarah Elizabeth (Norton) Bell passed away peacefully in her home on September 18th, 2021 at the age of 62.

She was born March 7th, 1959 in Opelika, AL to Jean and Dozier Norton.

She worked at Ampex for 10 years.

Beth adored her great grandsons and spent her free time with them.

She is survived by her husband Mike Bell. Daughters: Amanda (Mike) Rodgers, Ashlie (Matt) Penton; son: Robert Bell; sisters: Becky (Harold) Harper, Debbie Neese, Kristi Norton; grandchildren: Blaine Rodgers, Maddie Rogers, Tanner Rodgers, Ashlee Jenkins, Nick Bell, Hunter Penton, Cole Penton; greatgrandchildren: Laker Jackson and Krew Cash.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dozier and Jean Norton, sisters Donna Long and Barbara Jenkins.

A memorial service will be held September 22nd at Jeffcoat- Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 PM and service to follow.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Jeffcoat Trant
Sep
22
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Jeffcoat - Trant Chapel, Alabama, Opelika
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to learn of Beth´s passing. Prayers for peace and comfort for your family.
Wicky Poarch
Other
September 22, 2021
