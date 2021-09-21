Sarah Elizabeth (Norton) BellMarch 7, 1959 - September 18, 2021Sarah Elizabeth (Norton) Bell passed away peacefully in her home on September 18th, 2021 at the age of 62.She was born March 7th, 1959 in Opelika, AL to Jean and Dozier Norton.She worked at Ampex for 10 years.Beth adored her great grandsons and spent her free time with them.She is survived by her husband Mike Bell. Daughters: Amanda (Mike) Rodgers, Ashlie (Matt) Penton; son: Robert Bell; sisters: Becky (Harold) Harper, Debbie Neese, Kristi Norton; grandchildren: Blaine Rodgers, Maddie Rogers, Tanner Rodgers, Ashlee Jenkins, Nick Bell, Hunter Penton, Cole Penton; greatgrandchildren: Laker Jackson and Krew Cash.She is preceded in death by her parents, Dozier and Jean Norton, sisters Donna Long and Barbara Jenkins.A memorial service will be held September 22nd at Jeffcoat- Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 PM and service to follow.