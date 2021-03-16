Scott Michael StewartDecember 16, 1959 - March 5, 2021Scott Michael Stewart, 61 of Auburn, passed away March 5th at his residence. Mr. Stewart was born December 16, 1959 in Minneapolis, MN to Gerald and Suzanne Stewart.He spent most of his life in service to his country, retiring from the Air Force after achieving the rank of Lt Col. He had been awarded numerous commendations including the Joint Service Achievement Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, and the Southwest Asia Service Medal. After retirement from military service, he served another 12 years in civil service in the Department of Defense.He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Stewart; children: Chassidy Hall, Emilee Phillippi, Morgan Stewart, Ellen Stewart, Ethan Stewart; sister, Teri George; mother, Suzanne Stewart; grandchildren: Gunner Hall, Jaxon Hall, Stryker Phillippi, Wesley Pahl, Desmond Pahl.He is preceded in death by his dad, Gerald Stewart and brother Gerald "Buzz" Stewart Jr.He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, service date pending.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Oak Bowery United Methodist Church, PO Box 145, LaFayette, AL 36862.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.