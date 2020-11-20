Shanntel Maurice Hanks



December 17, 1978 - November 13, 2020



Graveside funeral services for Shanntel M. Hanks will be held Saturday, Nov. 21st at 1PM EST at the Faith Holiness Church Cemetery, 16990 South Highland Ave., Arlington, GA 39813.



He attended Faith Holiness Church where he served in the music ministry as a Bass player. After relocating to Albany, he united with the New Greater Grace Church of God in Christ and accepted his calling into the ministry under the leadership of Apostle Stephen Stallworth. Shanntel was employed with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice since March 2001. He loved spending time with family and friends and never left a room without causing laughter. He also enjoyed fishing, playing spades, and showing off his culinary skills.



Minister Hanks leaves to mourn, his wife Marisa Denise Hanks Albany, GA; mother Alveta (Kenny) Reese Opelika, AL; father Shannon (Barbra) Hanks Edison, GA; daughters Kaitlyn Hanks, Blakely,GA, Cerenity Roberson; sons Caleb Roberson and Cavin Roberson and fur baby Prince Hanks all of Albany, GA; sisters Vanessa Wright, Opelika, AL, Octavia (Brian) Carter of Lanett, AL, Lakeitha (Travis)Stevens and Shannon (Patrick) Mosley both of Edison, GA and brother Shannon (Erica) Hanks Aurora, Colorado; uncles Willie (Ruby) Hanks Edison, GA, Elton (Denise) Hanks Dothan, AL, Lynwood (Karen) Hanks Albany, GA, aunts Dorotha (Kevin) Mitchell Columbus, GA, Ruby (Willie) Buck, Dr. Ethel (Clifford) Lovett both of Edison, GA and, Pamela (Calvin) King grandmother Maxine Brown both of Albany, GA; brothers-in-law Charles (Charitha) Herrington, Darry Herrington both of Brunswick, GA, sisters-in-law Valarie (Shawn) Johnson Jacksonville, FL and Bridget (Daniel) Bradley Brunswick, GA., five nieces, four nephews, a special friend Kevin George, better known as "G" and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 20th from 4P-7P EST at Poteat Wakefield Funeral Home, 435 Dunbar Lane Albany, GA 31701



MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING STRICTLY ENFORCED DURING ALL EVENTS



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 20, 2020.