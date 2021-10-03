Menu
Sharon M. Odom
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Sharon M. Odom

October 24, 1949 - October 1, 2021

A memorial service for Sharon M. Odom, 71, is planned for Monday, October 4, at 11:00 a. m. in the sanctuary of Auburn First Baptist Church. Sharon died Friday, October 1, after a very long battle with cancer. Born in Alexandria, Virginia to Robert and Viola Merica, Sharon is survived by her husband of fifty years, John Odom, by her daughters, Katherine Lyde and Lesley Odom and by her granddaughter, Ariana Odom.

Sharon received degrees in elementary education and reading from the University of Tennessee and Purdue University and taught in school systems in Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama. Sharon also received a degree in music education from Auburn University and taught piano privately for many years. Sharon was a piano student of Dr. Roy Wylie, an organ student of Dr. Harold Rohlig, and had a great passion for music all her life. A member of Auburn First Baptist Church since 1977, she conducted children's choirs for many years, served on several committees, taught Sunday school and sang in the adult choir. A longtime member of the local chapter of the Embroiders Guild of America, Sharon was a prolific sewer of cross stitch and needle point pieces and enjoyed sewing with her friends in Auburn and Columbus.

www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Auburn First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim and Carol Howard
October 10, 2021
John, I regret that we couldn´t be with you on Monday, but we want you to be assured that our prayers continue for you and the girls, especially Ariana, whom I have not yet met (but look forward to an introduction soon). Do take care of yourself and call anytime you want to, and remember us to the girls. With Love, Jim & Carol
James Howard
Family
October 7, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. She fought so hard to beat this disease. Those who knew her will always remember her many talents, especially music and needlework. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Pat Cherry
Friend
October 4, 2021
My sincere sympathies to Sharon's family. She was so nice and a good friend. Enjoyed being with her in the past just stitching and talking. She had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed.
Peggy Tipton
Friend
October 3, 2021
KC, Marty, Lily, Denise, Tim
October 3, 2021
