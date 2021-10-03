Sharon M. OdomOctober 24, 1949 - October 1, 2021A memorial service for Sharon M. Odom, 71, is planned for Monday, October 4, at 11:00 a. m. in the sanctuary of Auburn First Baptist Church. Sharon died Friday, October 1, after a very long battle with cancer. Born in Alexandria, Virginia to Robert and Viola Merica, Sharon is survived by her husband of fifty years, John Odom, by her daughters, Katherine Lyde and Lesley Odom and by her granddaughter, Ariana Odom.Sharon received degrees in elementary education and reading from the University of Tennessee and Purdue University and taught in school systems in Tennessee, Indiana and Alabama. Sharon also received a degree in music education from Auburn University and taught piano privately for many years. Sharon was a piano student of Dr. Roy Wylie, an organ student of Dr. Harold Rohlig, and had a great passion for music all her life. A member of Auburn First Baptist Church since 1977, she conducted children's choirs for many years, served on several committees, taught Sunday school and sang in the adult choir. A longtime member of the local chapter of the Embroiders Guild of America, Sharon was a prolific sewer of cross stitch and needle point pieces and enjoyed sewing with her friends in Auburn and Columbus.