Sharon Jeannette SimsJune 19, 1945 - February 22, 2021Sharon Jeannette Sims, 75 of Auburn, passed away February 22nd at her residence. Ms. Sims was born June 19, 1945 to Dorsey and Jeanne Sims in Arkansas. A graveside service will be held 11:00am, Thursday, March 25th at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery.She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Clay) Frisby; grandchildren, Austin Frisby, Hayden Frisby.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Battered Women's or Holy Trinity Church.Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.