Sharon Jeannette Sims
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Sharon Jeannette Sims

June 19, 1945 - February 22, 2021

Sharon Jeannette Sims, 75 of Auburn, passed away February 22nd at her residence. Ms. Sims was born June 19, 1945 to Dorsey and Jeanne Sims in Arkansas. A graveside service will be held 11:00am, Thursday, March 25th at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Clay) Frisby; grandchildren, Austin Frisby, Hayden Frisby.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Battered Women's or Holy Trinity Church.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
