Shayne Thomas McCullough, BSN, CCN, MSN, CRNPMay 6, 1960 - March 7, 2022Shayne Thomas McCullough, age 61 passed away unexpectedly but peacefully after a brief illness at the family's residence in Destin, FL on March 7th, 2022.Shayne was born on May 6th, 1960 to Joe and Lorraine (Lokie) Thomas in Cairo, Georgia. After graduating from high school, she received a Bachelor's degree in Nursing in 1988 from Auburn University. She later attained a Masters Degree from Emory University's School of Nursing as well as achieving status as a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner. In addition she held certifications as a Critical Care Nurse, Occupational Health Care Nurse Practitioner and graduated with honors as a member of Sigma Theta Tau. She was a former faculty member at Auburn University's School of Nursing and Southern Union Nursing School. She was a member of Auburn University's Samford Society, 1856 Society and a past member of the Junior League of Lee County.In 1980 she met her husband Robert and they were happily married in 1982. They went on to work hard to create a wonderful, full life for themselves and their children. The family traveled often and experienced many wonderful adventures together. Robert and Shayne had two children, Jordan McCullough-Hecht and Robert Kincaid (Caid) McCullough.Shayne was an exceptionally dedicated mom to not only her own two children, but she played an essential and impactful role influencing the lives of their many close friends throughout the years. Family and friends came first and were above all else to Shayne, a value she instilled in everyone around her. While her absence is impossible to fill, her larger than life personality and willingness to do for others will live on in all of the lives that she touched.Shayne not only had a gift for helping people, she was an advocate for animal rescue and spent countless hours of her time volunteering and running animal rescue groups that focused on feral or medically compromised animals. In short, she had a heart and healing hand for those that were otherwise overlooked and would have had no chance without her compassion. Aside from being a natural born healer, Shayne was also a gardening enthusiast. She found peace in nature and in her garden and was a wealth of knowledge for newer at home gardeners and was always willing to share her passion.Shayne was predeceased by her father Joe Thomas, mother Lorraine (Lokie) Thomas, father-in-law Robert L (Bobby) McCullough, and mother-in-law Mary Nan (Mayme) McCullough. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Lee McCullough, daughter Jordan McCullough-Hecht (Matt Hecht), son Robert Kindcaid McCullough, and extended loving family including her brothers Chuck Thomas (Chloe Thomas), Mickey Thomas (Rachel Thomas), sister-in-law Lydia Lee McCullough and "Aunt" Rose Ann Hurd, Nieces and nephews of her brothers include Kit Thomas, Chase Thomas, Dustin Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Alena Harlington and Austin Cary. She is also survived by numerous loving cousins, grand nieces and grand nephews as well as numerous "adopted" family members.Due to Shayne being a breast cancer survivor from 1997 as well as her love and compassion for animals, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or Alley Cat Allies (advocacy for humanely controlling the stray and feral cat population). A donation to any of your local animal rescue facilities or shelters is also appropriate (of 501C3/non-profit status).The Reverend Cory Smith will be presiding over the service which will be held in Auburn, Alabama at Auburn United Methodist Church on Monday April 4th, 2022 at 1:00 CST. The service can be live streamed via the following web address:An additional "celebration of life" will be held in Destin, Florida at a date, time and place to be determined.