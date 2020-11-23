Sheldon Laroy "Goldfish" Butler, Sr.
December 11, 1963 - November 17, 2020
Graveside service for Sheldon Butler, Sr., 56, of Opelika, AL, will be at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Garden Hills Cemetery, 1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend John Curry will officiate.
Mr. Butler, who passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born December 11, 1963 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Butler will be Monday, November 23, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Survivors include: wife, Gloria Bell of Tuskegee, AL; two children, Sheldon Butler, Jr. and Montavious Butler both of Tuskegee, AL; two sisters, Jada (Dwayne) Vinson of Auburn, AL and Geraldine (Joe) Tinsley of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Jasper "Jack" Shorter, Henry (Eloise) Shorter and Adrian (Lazonya) Butler all of Opelika, AL; mother-in-law, Jane Bell of Tuskegee, AL; father-in-law, Ulysses White of Tuskegee, AL; two sisters-in-law, Lakeasha (George) Babers of Fayetteville, NC and Norma Butler of Opelika, AL; two special nieces, Tiffany Oliver and Adrianna Butler both of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 23, 2020.