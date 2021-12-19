Menu
Shelley Elizabeth Garrison Lackey
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Shelley Elizabeth Garrison Lackey

March 23, 1970 - December 16, 2021

Shelley Elizabeth Garrison Lackey, age 51, after a two year courageous battle with cancer, died peacefully in her sleep December 16, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy of love, of laughter, and her sense of fun.

Shelley was born in Montgomery, AL March 23, 1970. She attended Jeff Davis High School and graduated manga cum laude from Auburn University in 1992. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi.

At twenty-three Shelley was an entrepreneur. Her love of children led her to buying a gymnastic company called Head Over Heels where she taught children ages three to five creative gymnastics. A point of pride for Shelley was being called "Miss Shelley" by her little people all around Auburn.

Shelley was a cradle Episcopalian who loved her church, so after 23 years of running Head Over Heels, she sold her company and became the events coordinator at Holy Trinity Church. The congregation loved her friendly smile, her warmth, her ability to make everyone feel welcome and comfortable, and her unwavering faith! Her passion was the youth and the EYC program as well as Sawyerville.

Simple pleasures brought great joy to Shelley: her morning devotion, a sunset at the lake or beach, a cold beer or a glass of wine, or spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for her family or for the church families. She had an uncanny ability to find fun in everything that she did and her faith sustained her to the end.

She leaves behind, Robbie, her loving and devoted husband of 24 years; three beautiful children, Robert Garrison, Elizabeth Bennett, and Daniel Wilson Lackey; her devoted parents Don and Sharon Garrison; her loving brothers Daniel Lee Garrison and Donald Cade Garrison (Barri); her sister-in-law Tammy Smith (Riley); two nieces Meredith Bennett Garrison and Mary Francis Smith Carney, and her fluffy white cockapoo Millie.

Shelley's funeral service will be Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 Church Drive, Auburn AL, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity in honor of Shelley Lackey.

www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
100 Church Drive, Auburn, AL
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with deep sadness that I was unable to be present to celebrate the life of this dear sweet lady. It was an honor to know Shelley and enjoy the laugh and smiles and vigor for life that she shared with so many. She was an inspiration to me and will be missed so very much. My wife and I will miss her smile but celebrate her life and how she touched both of us is such a special way. Prayers and love!
Allen Dupre MD
January 3, 2022
We will miss Shelly deeply. She touched our lives and we remember her with great love. Our condolences go out to Robbie, Garrison, Elizabeth, and Wilson.
Frances, Steve, Robert and Stephen Fornier
Friend
December 19, 2021
