Sherry "Miss Ollie" Oliver
August 26, 1944 - September 25, 2020
Sherry Meyers Elmes passed away in the early morning hours of September 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sherry was born on August 26, 1944 and grew up in southeast Texas where she excelled in academics and athletics. As an adult, she wore many hats including loving wife/mother, high school teacher/mentor, small business woman and valued member/director of transportation policy for a major university.
Sherry had resided in Chattanooga since 1982 and was very involved in her community. She especially enjoyed her time with her "garden club" friends and found great comfort and meaning in her cancer support group.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 39 years, Chuck Elmes, her bother, Col. Ed Meyers (Ret.) of Mauriceville, TX, her son, Mark Oliver of Ocala, FL, her BFF, Susann McKee of Daytona, FL, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruby Meyers and her older brother, Sidney Meyers.
No services are planned at this time. Her remains will be interred in Mauriceville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute and designated for the Tuesday General Cancer Support Group, 605 Glenwood Drive, Suite 397, Chattanooga, TN 37404. Or Un-Teal - the Karen Collins Un-Teal there is a cure organization - UnTeal.org
6048 Century Oaks Dr., Chattanooga TN 37416.
Heritage Funeral Home Chattanooga TN
423-894-2010
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.