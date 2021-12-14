Menu
Shirley Faye Smith
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Shirley Faye Smith

July 30, 1945 - December 8, 2021

Shirley Faye Smith was born July 30, 1945 in Alabama and passed away on December 8, 2021. She was 76 years old.

She was a loving person that could light up the room any time she walked in. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jerry Smith; father, James Simpson; mother, Inez Simpson and 3 brothers.

Shirley is survived by her children, daughter Angela Tourville (Jimmy), daughter Valerie Smith; sons James Smith, and Richard Smith (Terri); daughter April Edwards (PeeWee), and daughter Rachel Duncan (Dale); 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brothers Ronnie Simpson, John Simpson (Iris), and Gary Simpson (Arlene); sisters, Sandra Mosley, and Linda Ward.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home December 15, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
