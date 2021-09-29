Shone William Heptinstall, IIFebruary 11, 2003 - September 21, 2021Shone William Heptinstall, II of Auburn, Alabama passed away on September 21, 2021 from injuries sustained in a car crash. Shone was born on February 11, 2003 to parents, Suzanne Stringer Heptinstall and Shone Heptinstall.He is survived by his parents, Shone and Suzanne; sister, Sarah Heptinstall; girlfriend, Angel Perkins; maternal grandparents, Peter and Ginger Stringer; paternal grandparents, Steve Heptinstall and Sheila Caffey, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.May God wrap his loving arms around us all and bring us to that place where we all shall meet again. May everyone find peace in knowing he loved his family and is now watching over us. We have no words to describe the pain of our loss. Shone was a beautiful soul taken much too soon and will be forever missed by us all.