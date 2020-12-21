Menu
Sidney Lewis "Sonny" Fields Jr.
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Sidney Lewis "Sonny" Fields, Jr.

March 28, 1939 - December 19, 2020

Sidney Lewis "Sonny" Fields, Jr., 81, was born on March 28, 1939 to the late Lewis and Essie Fields, and passed away on December 19, 2020 at Arbor Springs Heath and Rehab Center in Opelika, Alabama.

Mr. Fields was a long time resident of Opelika and the former owner of the War Eagle Amoco in Auburn. He was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church in Beauregard.

Mr. Fields is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Carol Mayberry; daughter, Holly Roberts; son, Trey Fields (Emily); grandchildren, Sydni Roberts, Justin Roberts, Trent Fields, and Taylor Fields; and sister, Betty Jean Prescott.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Reverend Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, Alabama.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
