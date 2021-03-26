Sim "Sonny" Spratling, Jr.
March 23, 1946 - March 21, 2021
Graveside service for Sim Spratling, 74, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Leonza Harris will officiate.
Mr. Spratling, who passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 23, 1946 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Spratling will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memory: six children, Schaffner D. (Rose Marie) Lyles of Orange Park, FL, Selwyn D. (Tara) Spratling, Sr. of Virginia Beach, VA, Starone D. (DaNavian) Spratling of Opelika, AL and Salazec D. Spratling (Heath Yawn) of Marietta, GA, LaKeith Allen and Latrice Allen both of Opelika, AL; one brother, Larry Spratling of Opelika, AL, eight grandchildren, Jenna Lyles, Dallas Lyles, Selwyn Spratling Jr., Deslynn Spratling, Isaiah Spratling, Jamal Spratling, Kelci Barrow and Malia Yawn Spratling; nephew, Laman (Ursula) Spratling; niece, Akilah Spratling; devoted friend and companion, Gloria W. Harris of Opelika, AL; three beloved cousins, Bernice, Patricia, and Eloise; a host of other relatives and friends.
CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 26, 2021.