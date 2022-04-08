Stephanie Nicole "Step" Cobb
September 10, 1979 - April 2, 2022
Graveside service for Stephanie Cobb, 42, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Reverend Winfred McCoy will officiate.
Ms. Cobb, who passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 10, 1979 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: parents, Edward and Brenda Cobb of Auburn, AL; two uncles, Clarence (Pearl) Cobb of Valley, AL and Michael (Debra) Cobb of Auburn, AL; one aunt, Juanita Cobb of Opelika, AL; one great aunt, Fannie Mae Anderson of Mount Holly, NJ; a cousin as a sister, Nadia Nicole (William) Rivers of Auburn, AL; one nephew, Quayshon Williams of Auburn, AL; two nieces, Kadeja Cobb of Auburn, AL and Zakaria McCurdy of Opelika, AL; one great niece, Ava Williams of Auburn, AL; two great nephews, Egypt Williams of Orangeburg, SC and Safaree Williams of Flint, MI; her besties, Enetha Smiley and Godson, E'Mauri; a host of special cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 8, 2022.