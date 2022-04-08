Menu
Stephanie Nicole "Step" Cobb
1979 - 2022
BORN
1979
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 8 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
Stephanie Nicole "Step" Cobb

September 10, 1979 - April 2, 2022

Graveside service for Stephanie Cobb, 42, of Opelika, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Reverend Winfred McCoy will officiate.

Ms. Cobb, who passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born September 10, 1979 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

She leaves to cherish her memory: parents, Edward and Brenda Cobb of Auburn, AL; two uncles, Clarence (Pearl) Cobb of Valley, AL and Michael (Debra) Cobb of Auburn, AL; one aunt, Juanita Cobb of Opelika, AL; one great aunt, Fannie Mae Anderson of Mount Holly, NJ; a cousin as a sister, Nadia Nicole (William) Rivers of Auburn, AL; one nephew, Quayshon Williams of Auburn, AL; two nieces, Kadeja Cobb of Auburn, AL and Zakaria McCurdy of Opelika, AL; one great niece, Ava Williams of Auburn, AL; two great nephews, Egypt Williams of Orangeburg, SC and Safaree Williams of Flint, MI; her besties, Enetha Smiley and Godson, E'Mauri; a host of special cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
